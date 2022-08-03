Willingboro officials break ground on system to remove toxic ‘forever chemical’ from drinking water

Residents in Willingboro, Burlington County, were told in December 2021 that their water supply contained elevated levels of a toxic “forever chemical” that has been linked to health problems, including some cancer and birth defects.

The municipal well in question contained PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonate, which is a member of a group of human-made chemicals called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). These chemicals can stay in the environment for years without breaking down.

After municipal authorities detected the elevated levels, affected residents were connected to the city’s other wells. Now, the township is taking steps to permanently resolve the issue.

Willingboro Municipal Utilities Authority broke ground Monday on a new system to remove the chemical from the drinking water. Completion of the $5 million project is expected in September of 2023.

“Many of us didn’t know that initially there was an issue with the water. And so to know that the township is on it, they’re moving forward to make sure that we’re safe, of course, there’s relief,” said resident Amy Dean. “We need to do our due diligence and follow up, attend the meetings, and find out exactly what’s going on.”