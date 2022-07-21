Federal funding will help restore free-flowing water at Heinz Refuge’s Henderson Marsh

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams visited the refuge Tuesday, emphasizing how the fish passage project will help to restore the march back to its natural ecosystem, enhance fish migration, and protect communities from flooding.

“As we looked out on the marsh today and the restoration projects that we have done here at this refuge and elsewhere, it shows the incredible power of nature to heal itself and restore if we give it a chance,” Williams said.

Marshes across the country are an important part of the watershed, because they filter out tons of gallons of water, act as a sponge during flooding events, and provide a food source for fish — which also are a food source for humans.

However, poorly-designed dams, culverts, stream crossings, and levees fragment rivers, block fish migration, and put communities at higher risk of flooding. Henderson Marsh is impacted by earthen dikes and a lack of natural channels resulting from historical land use (the area was formerly used for agriculture).

As part of the project, Fish and Wildlife and local partners are working to create new openings for the tidal waters of Darby Creek, which is a tributary of the Delaware River, to flow into the area, and to dredge channels to allow the water to move freely.

“With all of these projects, it’s all plumbing. The plumbing has been altered in these systems. So how do we restore the plumbing?” said Bartholomew Wilson, a geomorphologist with the Ecological Services Restoration Division of the Fish and Wildlife Service.