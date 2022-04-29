“A lot of people will refer to this as, ‘It’s like quicksand.’ You can get stuck pretty easily, and sink very, very deep,” said Kristen Meistrell, project director of New Jersey Audubon stewardship.

Until this year, no new bog turtles had been found on this particular property since 2003. Two months ago, the New Jersey Audubon team found two young turtles ages 4 and 8 — a sign that their efforts to restore the turtles’ habitat and make the animals more likely to reproduce are paying off.

Meistrell said she hopes more progress can be achieved, thanks to $247,200 in federal funds that the New Jersey Audubon was awarded in 2021 from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund. The grant is supporting the group’s efforts to restore and connect 60 acres of freshwater wetlands and to support uplands.

“This habitat restoration and population recovery takes decades. So, it is really exciting to finally see that things are improving. And, we hope that it just continues to get even better,” Meistrell said.

She called the bog turtle a “cryptic species,” often prone to hiding during her team’s surveying.

“Those days can be long, they can be uncomfortable, it could be hot, buggy. And when you’re not finding them, it can get a little discouraging,” Meistrell said. “But it is those days when you find new ones, or you recapture old turtles that have been marked, that just kind of validates everything.”