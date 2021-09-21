Rivers in the United States have been dammed for centuries, which has interrupted the flow of species — from salmon in the Pacific Northwest to shad in the Mid-Atlantic. Keeping those waterways free flowing and restoring those ecosystems improves the health and sustainability of those rivers.

The Delaware environmental group Brandywine Shad 2020 hopes to do just that by constructing “fish ladders” to help shad navigate past a dam on the Brandywine River in Wilmington, which cannot be removed because it’s critical to the city’s drinking water supply. Additional efforts include removing other dams upriver and restoring 10 acres of impounded habitat to restore the area to its natural condition.

This project is one of 41 across Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York receiving federal grants to restore habitats, improve natural spaces, and help combat the effects of climate change.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has awarded close to $11.5 million in Delaware Watershed Conservation Funds to help clean up and restore polluted waters, enhance fish and wildlife habitat, and increase access to nature throughout the watershed. The projects range from increasing habitat resiliency and beach restoration to efforts to expand recreational information and access.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons announced the funding Monday at a press conference along the Brandywine River.

“One of the projects that will be made real … will come to an organization here, and they will be working to restore the free flow and the opportunity for shad, who for centuries, for millennia, came up this stream to spawn in enormous numbers, but because of dams that were constructed more than a century ago, have stopped flowing regularly,” said Coons.

Each year, Coons is the lead author of a letter encouraging the Interior Approps Subcommittee to increase funding for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services’ Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, which supports the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund.