Yearslong effort to fund Delaware clean water program finally pays off

“The main issue throughout the past 30 years has always been funding. ‘Where are you going to get the money?’” Gov. John Carney said. “We’ve had all kinds of debates. I’ve won and lost friends as part of those discussions.”

Things turned out different this year, thanks in part to a surplus flow of cash coming into the state via federal COVID relief dollars. That extra money led to the approval of both the largest general budget in state history and the biggest capital budget Delaware’s ever seen.

That capital improvement budget will fund $55 million in clean drinking water projects.

When combined with House Bill 200, which Carney signed last week, that money will help small communities fund drinking water projects that are hard to finance.

The help will be especially welcomed in southern Delaware’s Sussex County, where thousands lack access to safe public drinking water.

“Clean water is a right and it’s not a privilege, and that is what I’ve been saying from day one when I took this on,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, who was the prime sponsor of HB 200, also known as the Clean Water Act. “We’re making history. We’re saying that Delaware cares about our water. We’re investing in it.”