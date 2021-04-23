Earth Day 2021 was beautifully sunny, albeit quite cold, at the Charter School of Wilmington. Students celebrated the day with an environmental rally that culminated with the announcement of legislation to change Delaware’s Constitution to better protect the state’s natural environment.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a school-wide student rally on Earth Day to highlight the exciting announcement about Green Amendment legislation in Delaware and the significant support of Delaware’s youth for this initiative,” said Charter student David Yan. “For the sake of our planet, we all earnestly hope that this bill will pass.”

Charter alumna and state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-26) is one of the legislation’s primary sponsors.

“All Delawareans deserve clean water, clean air, and a healthy environment, but too many communities across our state have been polluted and are now dealing with the health effects of contaminants in their air, water, and soil,” Wilson-Anton said. “It’s important that we outline our rights in the state’s constitution and protect our communities.”