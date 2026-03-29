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Early spring means beautiful tree blooms, but also an increase in pollen that can trigger allergy symptoms like itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing.

Allergists say these symptoms may become more intense as allergy season starts earlier than past seasons because of the effects of climate change. Temperature and precipitation pattern changes mean trees are blooming earlier and vegetation is growing more rapidly, producing more pollen in the atmosphere.

“The growing knowledge and awareness that things are changing is of paramount importance, that the atmosphere is impacted, and our health is also being impacted by the changes in temperature and precipitation patterns associated with global warming,” said Dr. Neelu Tummala, an ear, nose and throat physician at New York University Langone Health.

Pollen allergy season typically begins in the beginning of March, while grass allergens occur during the summer and ragweed pollen is more common in the fall.