Sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes: Allergy symptoms start earlier with climate change
Temperature and precipitation pattern changes mean trees are blooming earlier.
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Early spring means beautiful tree blooms, but also an increase in pollen that can trigger allergy symptoms like itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing.
Allergists say these symptoms may become more intense as allergy season starts earlier than past seasons because of the effects of climate change. Temperature and precipitation pattern changes mean trees are blooming earlier and vegetation is growing more rapidly, producing more pollen in the atmosphere.
“The growing knowledge and awareness that things are changing is of paramount importance, that the atmosphere is impacted, and our health is also being impacted by the changes in temperature and precipitation patterns associated with global warming,” said Dr. Neelu Tummala, an ear, nose and throat physician at New York University Langone Health.
Pollen allergy season typically begins in the beginning of March, while grass allergens occur during the summer and ragweed pollen is more common in the fall.
Daniel DiGiacamo, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, said allergy symptoms can have serious impacts on young patients.
“I see predominantly kids, and there is good data to show that uncontrolled seasonal allergies or allergic rhinitis can have impacts on sleep, and also impacts on school and productivity and school achievement,” DiGiacamo said.
DiGiacamo and Tummala recommend patients start their medications before they become symptomatic, which could be earlier in the year than in years past.
“With more pollen in the atmosphere, patients also may need to adjust the medications that they’re on,” Tummala said. “The medications that worked for them 15, 20 years ago may not be the same medications that are working for them now.”
The physicians say allergy sufferers can also find relief by keeping their windows closed during allergy season, using an air purifier and changing their clothes and washing their hair after spending time outdoors.
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