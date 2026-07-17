Reprieve from wildfire smoke expected to come over the weekend, meteorologists say

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The Philadelphia region could get a reprieve from unhealthy levels of air pollution this weekend as smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada and northern Minnesota is expected to make its way out of the area.

Meteorologists say Saturday morning rain will cleanse the atmosphere, and a change in wind direction will push the bad air out of the region by Sunday.

“You may notice a little bit of an improvement as today goes on, but it will be minimal,” said Jon Nese, a meteorologist and teaching professor at Pennsylvania State University. “The big change comes starting tomorrow morning. You will notice, and it will happen rather quickly, that the pollution will begin to move off to the north.”

The Philadelphia area was under a Code Purple Air Quality Alert on Friday morning, meaning levels of particulate matter are “very unhealthy” and could impact everyone. Health officials urged residents to remain indoors and keep their windows closed.

By the afternoon, near-real-time monitors showed that levels had fallen to the red range, meaning the air is “unhealthy,” and health risks remain for some people.

“I’m hopeful that we will be out of the danger zone sometime on Saturday, but that’s up to the wind, not me,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

As of Friday afternoon, the air quality index was hovering above 200.

“If you’re breathing air with an air quality index of 200 for 24 hours, that would be equivalent to smoking six to seven cigarettes,” Nese said.