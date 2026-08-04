Cheltenham Township appoints Richard Schaffer as police chief

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The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners on Tuesday named Richard Schaffer the next chief of Montgomery County’s fifth-largest police department.

Officials said they selected Schaffer after a monthslong search assisted by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

“It has been an honor to serve my career with the Cheltenham Township Police Department, and I look forward to leading the Department forward,” Schaffer said in a statement.

Schaffer started his career with the department as a patrol officer in 2000. He became a detective in 2003. According to the township, the department promoted Schaffer to the rank of sergeant in 2008. In his position, he has led the department’s administrative services, detective, patrol and professional standards divisions.

He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and intelligence analysis from St. Joseph’s University. Schaffer also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command Training, where he was given the Kreml Leadership Award.