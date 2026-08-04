Cheltenham Township appoints Richard Schaffer as police chief

Richard Schaffer started his career with the Cheltenham Township Police Department as a patrol officer in 2000. He’ll now be leading the department.

A Cheltenham Police Department vehicle

File - A Cheltenham Police Department vehicle (Facebook/ Cheltenham Township Police Dept., PA)

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The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners on Tuesday named Richard Schaffer the next chief of Montgomery County’s fifth-largest police department.

Officials said they selected Schaffer after a monthslong search assisted by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

“It has been an honor to serve my career with the Cheltenham Township Police Department, and I look forward to leading the Department forward,” Schaffer said in a statement.

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Richard Schaffer looks on
Richard Schaffer is the new police chief at the Cheltenham Township Police Department (Courtesy Cheltenham police)

Schaffer started his career with the department as a patrol officer in 2000. He became a  detective in 2003. According to the township, the department promoted Schaffer to the rank of sergeant in 2008. In his position, he has led the department’s administrative services, detective, patrol and professional standards divisions.

He holds a master’s degree in criminal justice and intelligence analysis from St. Joseph’s University. Schaffer also graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command Training, where he was given the Kreml Leadership Award.

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The township credits Schaffer with starting the department’s mental health liaison program. He’s also been a crisis negotiator for more than two decades. Additionally, he has led the department’s internship program, crime science tech program and its gun violence task force, according to the township. Schaffer was promoted to the rank of detective lieutenant in 2024.

“I believe my in-depth training and my operational experience within all divisions in our Department has provided me with the necessary skills and insight to effectively lead this organization,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer will be officially sworn in on Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Curtis Hall. He will succeed retiring Chief John Slavin.

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About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

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