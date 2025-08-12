Thieves make off with at least $600K after armored truck heist in Cheltenham, Pa.
Police responded to the scene outside the H Mart, near the intersection of Old York Road and Cheltenham Avenue, around 10 a.m.
An armored truck was robbed in Cheltenham on Tuesday.
Police said the suspects are believed to be tied to the other previous robberies.
In this incident, the driver was not hurt but the suspects got away with at least $600,000.
