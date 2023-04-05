In a hearing before members of Philadelphia City Council Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said he doesn’t understand why there isn’t more prosecution of retail thefts. Multiple Wawa stores have closed in recent months, but Kranser said that’s not due to increasing theft.

He said stores are not using private security or stopping people for minor thefts and asked, “why some of them would take videos of people leaving rather than stop them.” He said police cannot go after retail theft when they don’t have the personnel to deal with the crime that is going on in retail establishments.

He asked council members for an additional $7 million in funding to better address retail theft as well as a rise in carjacking incidents.

Councilmember James Harrity, who lives in Kensington, urged police to take action against those stealing from stores.

“We have no stores, there’s no place for us to shop. That leads me to believe they are repeat offenders, they need to be charged, I’m sorry I just don’t get it,” Harrity said.