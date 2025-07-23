From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner said he wants to make an example out of a man who admitted to assaulting six people as they slept on the street in Center City earlier this month.

Naeem Morgan is facing a number of charges including assault, reckless endangering and harassment for the alleged attack, which was videotaped by his friends.

Assistant DA Peter Sawan said the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 4.

“Naeem Morgan, while walking by the Pennsylvania Convention Center, physically assaulted and harassed six unhoused individuals,” Sawan said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “He kicked, pushed and threw objects at those unhoused individuals. Furthermore, he would scream at them to ‘get a job.’”

“Video capturing the assaults was recovered from multiple social media platforms as well as surveillance video in the area,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith. “The six individuals who were the victims of the assaults are as of yet unidentified.”

The people who videotaped the incident are still being sought by police.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said assaults against residents who do not have a home will not be tolerated.