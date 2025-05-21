What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Incumbent Larry Krasner has likely secured a third term with Tuesday’s win in the Democratic primary for Philadelphia’s district attorney race. He decisively prevailed over his challenger, former municipal judge Pat Dugan.

With no Republican candidate in November’s general election, Krasner’s victory essentially guarantees he will continue at the helm of Philadelphia’s top prosecutorial office.

In his victory speech, Krasner said that the real election started in January 2018, when he assumed office and began a program designed to reduce incarceration levels in the city. He said the city “learned that justice makes us safer.”

“When you believe in the potential of human beings to change or to avoid the crime in the first place, you end up with … the smallest number of homicides in years,” he said. “You end up with 45 innocent people out of jail and you end up with the lowest number of Philadelphians in state prison and the lowest number of Philadelphians in county jail that I have seen since I became a lawyer in 1987.”

Dugan spoke to his supporters as the votes came “trickling in,” saying he believed he ran a good campaign to give Philadelphians a choice.

“We worked tremendously hard for the last five months. I believe we didn’t leave a stone unturned. And the reason why we didn’t is because I believe in the city of Philadelphia. I believe that the city has to be much safer than it has been,” Dugan said. “I care about the city as a lifelong Philadelphian. I want my grandbabies to feel safe. I want the citizens of Philadelphia’s children to feel safe.”

Dugan did not say the race was over, and continued to mingle with his supporters as the results came in.

“The numbers will be coming in, trickling in in the next couple [of] hours, but I feel the vibe on the street. We shall see in a very near future how this turns out. I feel confident that we did everything we possibly could to bring a new vision to the District Attorney’s Office of Philadelphia.”

Dugan may have an opportunity to challenge Krasner again in November. If he gets 1,000 write-in votes certified for his name, he could get a second chance and run as a Republican in the November election. With 86% of the vote tallied late Tuesday night, more than 6,000 Republicans had cast a write-in vote in the Republican primary.

Sources close to the Dugan campaign would not officially comment on whether the former Municipal Court judge would run on the GOP ticket.