Election 2025 updates: Philadelphia primary voters weigh Krasner vs. Dugan for Democratic DA nomination

Follow along for live special coverage on the 2025 primary election, including Philly’s Democratic race for district attorney and statewide contests for judicial offices.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

17 mins ago

By Meir Rinde

Philly voters will weigh in on 3 ballot questions. Here’s what they mean

Amendments to the Home Rule Charter — essentially the city’s constitution — must be adopted by City Council and then approved by voters.

This year’s primary ballot has three proposed amendments. They would create an office that advocates for homeless individuals and families; boost spending on affordable housing; and create a new prison oversight office and board.

Every voter will see the questions on their ballot, even non-party-affiliated residents who do not vote on candidates in the primary.

Residents can vote in person at their polling sites on May 20, or register for and send in a mail ballot by May 13.

» READ MORE: Philly primary voters will see three ballot questions. Here’s what they mean

2 hours ago

By Maria Pulcinella

Voters are headed to the polls in Pennsylvania

Voters across Pennsylvania are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the 2025 primary election. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Reporters from WHYY News and Billy Penn are following the Democratic race for Philadelphia district attorney, statewide judicial offices and more.

As Election Day unfolds, follow WHYY’s live special coverage on WHYY.org and the WHYY App.

