Amendments to the Home Rule Charter — essentially the city’s constitution — must be adopted by City Council and then approved by voters.

This year’s primary ballot has three proposed amendments. They would create an office that advocates for homeless individuals and families; boost spending on affordable housing; and create a new prison oversight office and board.

Every voter will see the questions on their ballot, even non-party-affiliated residents who do not vote on candidates in the primary.

Residents can vote in person at their polling sites on May 20, or register for and send in a mail ballot by May 13.

» READ MORE: Philly primary voters will see three ballot questions. Here’s what they mean