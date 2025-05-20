Elections 2025

Philadelphia 2025 primary election results

See full results from Philly’s 2025 primary election, including the race between incumbent DA Larry Krasner and challenger Pat Dugan for the Democratic nomination.

Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia City Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary election.

Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for his third term. He faces Democratic challenger Pat Dugan, a former judge.

Voters will also consider races for city controller and three ballot measures, including one on affordable housing funding.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.

