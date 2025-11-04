Philadelphia 2025 election results

Philadelphia voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 general election.

Incumbent District Attorney Larry Krasner is running for his third term. He faces Republican challenger Pat Dugan, a former judge. Voters will also consider races for city controller, the Philadelphia Common Pleas Court and the Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Across Pennsylvania, voters will weigh in on consequential retention races for the state Supreme Court, in addition to races for Pennsylvania's Superior and Commonwealth courts.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m. Follow along for the latest on WHYY.org, the WHYY App and WHYY-FM.