Philly voter turnout rose to 34% this election — the highest in at least a decade. Here’s why

Voter turnout in Philadelphia was significantly higher in the 2025 general election — the first of President Donald Trump’s second term — than it was during the off-year contest in November 2021.

Roughly 34% of registered voters cast a ballot, according to unofficial results posted by the Office of the City Commissioners. That’s the highest percentage for an off-year election in at least a decade.

Four years ago, that figure was about 22%.

“I think what we’re seeing is this trend that all politics are national,” said Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy.

What drove Philadelphia voters to the polls this year?

Off-year elections in Philadelphia are typically sleepy, with voter turnout generally hovering around 20%. This cycle’s ballot contained a bit more intrigue, however.

There was a well-funded campaign to unseat three Democratic justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, all of whom were up for retention votes. But the fight, launched by right-wing activists aligned with Trump, was unsuccessful.

Justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht all easily held onto their posts, maintaining the court’s 5-2 Democratic majority. They’ll all serve another 10-year term.

And following May’s primary loss to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, former Municipal Court Judge Patrick Dugan chose to run as a Republican in the general election. The registered Democrat made the decision after Krasner opponents made him the party’s nominee through a write-in campaign.

Krasner handily won Tuesday’s rematch, securing his third term as Philly’s top prosecutor.

Voters, who overwhelmingly cast their ballots in person, also elected Philadelphia’s next city controller and a slate of statewide and local judges.