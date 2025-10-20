Pennsylvania Supreme Court would be left short-handed if retention effort fails

This story originally appeared on WESA.

For all the political debate about whether or not to retain state Supreme Court justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty or David Wecht this fall, one question rarely gets discussed: If voters decide to send them home on Nov. 4 … what happens next?

For Chip Becker, an appellate lawyer who vice-chairs the state Supreme Court Commission on Judicial Independence, the answer could be “disarray.”

Multiple long-term vacancies on the seven-member court would be a “significant blow to the efficiency and speed at which the court could function,” Becker said.

Pennsylvania’s constitution lays out a clear procedure for filling a Supreme Court vacancy. If the justices close out their term at the end of the year, the governor can nominate an interim replacement until the next municipal election, which would be in 2027. But the Senate must confirm that nomination by a two-thirds majority.

And while the process is straightforward, the politics are not. The current governor, Josh Shapiro, is a Democrat, while the Senate is held by Republicans. Shapiro and the Senate did not name a replacement for the late Justice Max Baer after his death in 2022. And this year, they haven’t found agreement on a state budget , after four months of delay.

There’s reason to doubt they could see eye-to-eye on new justices next year. After all, the retention fight has already considerable money and partisan fervor . Deborah Gross, who leads the group Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, says this year’s retention fight has fueled partisan jabs when past races received little fanfare.

“Retention elections were not meant to have a lot of money, not meant to be partisan, but really just meant to be based on justices’ performance over 10 years,” she said.

If all three justices lose their retention vote, there would be only four left on the bench, evenly divided by party affiliation. Daniel McCaffery and Debra Todd were both originally elected to the court as Democrats, while Kevin Brobson and Sallie Updyke Mundy ran as Republicans.

That party split, and the even number of justices, makes tie votes likelier.

In an interview with WESA, Wecht said the result would be that “the civics and the judiciary will be greatly disrupted.”

“Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent … you do not want a four-person court for anything longer than than a week or two,” Wecht said.

For starters, he said, “as a practical matter, many cases will deadlock two-to-two.” Such rulings would leave a lower court holding intact, but without setting a precedent that others could rely on. Decisions split 3-1 would resolve the case at hand, but without establishing a precedent under a court majority.

“All the people who are waiting on the results — which tend to affect Pennsylvanians in many different walks of life — will be left in limbo,” Wecht said.