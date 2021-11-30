Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the sole Republican on the board that oversees the city’s elections, is soon resigning from his post to take over as head of the good government group Committee of Seventy.

A staffer for the city commissioners confirmed the resignation, as did current Committee of Seventy head David Thornburgh, who announced this summer that he would be stepping back from his role to spend more time advocating for open primaries and redistricting reform.

“I offered my advice and counsel to the search committee, and I think he’s just a perfect choice, just perfect,” Thornburgh said of Schmidt.

Schmidt couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but in a statement released by the Committee of Seventy, he said that the group played a significant role in the success of Philadelphia’s 2020 election, and that he looks forward “to stepping into this new role and building on the organization’s 117-year history of delivering democracy.”