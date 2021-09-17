Voting restrictions and election audits

Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers issued a subpoena for election records of personal information about voters, including driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of social security numbers. This is the latest in the statewide taxpayer-funded “forensic investigation” into the 2020 election results, one of several across the country. This hour, we’ll discuss what’s behind Pennsylvania’s election audit and look at other restrictive voting law and attempts to undermine confidence in America’s electoral system. Our guest is NICHOLAS CORASANITI, national politics reporter for The New York Times. We’ll also talk with voting rights activist DIANA ROBINSON, from the Make the Road Pennsylvania, about efforts to disenfranchise voters of color and their work to increase access. Then, law professor KIM WEHLE discusses how false claims of voter fraud are damaging our democracy.