DC33 strike enters 6th day after union and city fail to reach deal

Day 5 and no deal between AFSCME District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia.

“We are the union — the mighty mighty union,” union members chanted outside the Philadelphia Water Department on Saturday.

Meanwhile, union leaders and city officials negotiated, but failed to reach an agreement. Union leaders hope to meet again on Sunday.

In prior talks, the union asked for better benefits and a 5% wage increase per year over the next 3 years for its nearly 9,000 workers.

The city had offered 7% over 3 years.

The mayor’s office said in a statement quote:

“Our negotiating team will continue working earnestly in discussions with District Council 33 in efforts to reach agreement on a fair and fiscally responsible contract that both the hardworking members and city deserve.”

Residents argue these workers deserve to earn a living wage.

“Pay your people,” said Jeffrey Parks who lives in West Philadelphia.

“The trash workers — they work hard. They get hurt, and they deserve to have more money,” said Karen Williams.