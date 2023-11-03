Former Philly Election Commissioner Al Schmidt, local officials ask Congress for more support and protection for poll workers

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

When former city commissioner Al Schmidt certified Philadelphia County’s presidential election results in 2020, his family received anonymous texts threatening “heads on spikes.”

In a Senate hearing Wednesday, he said poll workers who fear the same treatment are fleeing their posts ahead of the pivotal 2024 elections.

Sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with election officials and policy advocates from across the country, Schmidt said local poll workers — often volunteers, many of them seniors — are now targets of harassment, threats of violence, and frivolous lawsuits.

One in three local election officials said they were concerned about harassment on the job, a 2021 survey by the Benenson Strategy Group found. Nearly one in five feared for their lives.

In Pennsylvania alone, Schmidt said 70 election directors across the state’s 67 counties have left the job since the tense 2020 count. That turnover could become a self-fulfilling prophecy for election skeptics.

“When you have people running elections who have less experience … they’re more likely to make errors in an environment where everything is perceived as being intentional and malicious,” Schmidt said in his testimony.

Schmidt stressed elections have never been more secure. Recent measures in Pennsylvania have reinforced accountability, such as implementing a second round of audits and providing verifiable paper ballots to every voter. “You can’t hack paper,” Schmidt said.

Still, a 2022 Gallup poll found only 40 percent of Republicans were confident votes would be accurately cast and counted in that year’s midterm elections (compared with 85 percent of Democrats).