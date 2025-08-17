What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day this week, Philadelphia’s City Commissioners kicked off a monthslong series to honor the residents who keep the city’s elections running — and to recruit the next generation of election workers.

The opening event, held Tuesday at the Octavius V. Catto statue at City Hall, was the first in a 10-district series that will continue through October. Each gathering will recognize longtime poll workers, welcome student volunteers and offer information for those interested in joining before the Nov. 4 general election.

“Poll workers are the unsung heroes of our democracy,” said Omar Sabir, chairman of the Philadelphia City Commissioners. “These dedicated neighbors ensure that every voice, from every block across our city, can be heard. This citywide series is our way of saying thank you while building the team we need for future elections.”

The event also highlighted the work of civic partners, including the Committee of Seventy, whose president and CEO, Lauren Cristella, thanked the roughly 40,000 poll workers across Pennsylvania.

“We need people to step up and serve these very important roles,” she said, encouraging current poll workers to help in the recruitment effort. “We want your friends and neighbors to earn those paychecks, to serve on Election Day and to make sure our elections remain free, fair, safe and secure.”

Championing young voters

Tom Quinn, a Central High School teacher and co-founder of PA Youth Vote, praised the city’s efforts to engage young people.

“In Philly, young 18-year-olds are voting at a higher percentage than the city average,” he said, noting that more than 800 17-year-old students worked the polls last year. “They’re keeping democracy alive. It takes more than just voting — it takes getting out and doing something.”

Quinn further emphasized the critical role of organized outreach in getting more young people involved in voting and serving as poll workers.

“There’s this misconception that youth are apathetic, but a lot of times it’s the adults who are apathetic,” Quinn said. “If we actually make the effort to reach them, they turn out in higher numbers. They’re excited — it’s a new, novel experience.”

A key initiative in Philadelphia, the Voter Champion Program, has been central to this effort, according to Quinn. The program, now in its fifth year, pays teachers a stipend to coordinate peer-to-peer voter registration drives within high schools. Quinn said that when the program is fully funded, schools can achieve registration rates as high as 85% to 90% — far above the typical 15% turnout.

However, securing consistent funding remains a challenge.

“We frequently have to fight every other year to make sure the program gets funded,” Quinn said, pointing to the current state budget delay, which is already delaying funding for the program this year.