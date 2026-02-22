Vote That Jawn amplifies Philadelphia youth voices to help get their peers to the polls

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Vismita Holavanahalli first heard about Vote That Jawn when she was a senior at Central High School. Her teacher encouraged the class to get involved in civic engagement outside school.

“I applied with artworks I’ve done and gave a little summary of why civics is important to me and that’s how I got my start in the organization,” Holavanahalli said.

Vote That Jawn aims to get all young Philadelphians to the polls and to actively participate in politics by amplifying youth voices and giving them a platform to get excited about voting.

An organization led by youth voices

On Vote That Jawn’s website, Lorene Cary is listed as the founder of the organization. However, when asked, she gave more credit to the kids.

“I didn’t really found it,” Cary said. “I was an instrument of students who, after the Parkland shooting, were writing articles about young people.”

In her writing class at the University of Pennsylvania, Cary’s students started a blog, “Safe Kids Stories,” in the spring of 2018. The idea was to fill the site with stories that students could bring with them on the bus to the March for Our Lives.

“Read these, this is to keep you company and encourage you,” Cary said.

The students’ experience with the blog and March for Our Lives was “extraordinary,” she said, so much so that afterwards, they petitioned Cary to tailor the class to focus more on the youth vote. Later that summer, she worked with David Brown, a professor in Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University.

Together, along with almost a dozen college and high school students, they created Vote That Jawn and officially launched the organization in the fall of 2018.

Getting young people excited about voting

Carson Eckhard is the youth director at Vote That Jawn. Like Vismita, she also discovered the group while in school. In 2019, Eckhard was at Penn when she found out about the group. After joining as a contributor to the blog, she ended up working as a youth leader in the summer of 2020.

Now, while at Stanford University, she works with the high school and college team to coordinate youth voices in the blog and organize. Eckhard spoke to the importance of getting young people energized about civic participation.

“I think we saw firsthand in 2020 on a national scale what a big role Philadelphia played in a national election,” Eckhard said. “Our goal is to kind of have that moment every local election, where young people are seeing the real impact that getting to the polls have.”

Eckhard said the goal of Vote That Jawn is to amplify and create a community of youth voices that are speaking about the issues that are important to them in Philadelphia.

She described the desired goal of the organization as a “ripple effect.”

“You have young people creating poetry and art and videos, sharing what’s important to them,” Eckhard said. “That hopefully gets more people on board to be like, ‘Oh yeah I care about that too and I want to vote for insert issue.’”