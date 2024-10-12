What the Harris campaign is doing to try to win over more Black men

From behind her barber chair and in her community, Cherita Evans — who goes by “Storm the Barber” — has picked up on a troubling trend for Vice President Harris’ campaign.

“Most of my female family and friends — they’re voting for Harris,” Evans said in an interview at the Head Changerz shop last week. But she said some of the men in her life aren’t so sure. “I think … a lot of men aren’t ready to vote for a woman.”

“In my community, you have a lot of men, who, you know, won’t even be under a female leadership in church,” said Evans.

This is a problem the Harris campaign is racing to address as early voting begins in key states where every vote will count. Polls show former President Donald Trump may be making some inroads with Black male voters — and other Black men may not vote.

That’s why on Tuesday Harris will be taking questions from callers in swing states in a town hall conversation moderated by Charlamagne tha God, an influential Black radio host who has pulled very few punches with Democratic politicians.

The challenge was underscored by former President Barack Obama this week. He spoke what he called “some truths” about how energy and turnout for Harris in Black communities was not what it was when he was running — and said that it “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that,” Obama said.