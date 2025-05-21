What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Democratic primary voters could choose between Pat Dugan and Larry Krasner for Philadelphia’s district attorney race. For the Republican primary, there were no candidates, but that didn’t stop more than 6,600 Republican voters in the city from writing in a candidate.

It’s likely that many of them wrote in the name of the loser of the Democratic primary, former judge Pat Dugan. That’s because city GOP leaders made a dedicated effort to make Dugan eligible for a rematch in November. If 1,000 voters cast write-in votes for Dugan, he could run as a Republican this fall.

GOP leaders are confident their plan was a success. Vince Fenerty said the results far surpassed expectations.

“It’s something to be very proud of in a primary election. This was a very, very low turnout, and our Republican voters could see that this was an alternative way to help get rid of Larry Krasner,” he told WHYY News.