What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

State judicial elections typically garner little attention, but Pennsylvania’s 2025 state Supreme Court races are shaping up to be the next major political battleground. Three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are seeking to retain their seats on the state’s highest court, but Republican activists are looking to nix them from the court.

If two of the Democrats were to be unseated, Republicans would then gain a majority on the state’s highest court. Scott Presler, a Republican voter registration activist known for his grassroots efforts during the 2024 presidential election, is campaigning to get voters who have galvanized behind President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement to vote against retaining the three Democratic justices, citing their past rulings on pandemic “lockdowns” and voting laws.

He accuses Democrats on the court of helping Joe Biden win in 2020.

“They allowed and engineered the stolen election here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” he told a group recently in Erie. “If you want justice, if you want accountability, if you want to reshape Pennsylvania, you vote no to these people.”

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that counties are allowed to accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and which are received up to three days later, shooting down Republican-led challenges to have the ballots not count toward that year’s election. The decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2021 in a 4-4 split decision, without newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

We “could have a 5-to-2 Republican majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court going into the 2028 presidential election,” Presler told the Delaware Valley Journal.

That has Kadida Kenner, a voting rights activist and CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, concerned about the impact on how the court makes those decisions. She says that a “MAGA majority” on the court would lead to voter suppression, as well as restrictions on reproductive rights.

“There are some folks in these political times that are trying to make decisions coming out of our courts more political,” she told WHYY News, adding that the stakes have never been higher.

“It’s really important to ensure that our congressional districts and those maps are not gerrymandered politically or racially,” she said. “And it’ll be the state courts to determine whether or not people have access to abortion in the Commonwealth.”