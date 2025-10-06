State supreme court battles move to Pennsylvania, where 3 Democratic justices hope to keep seats

There are no $1 million giveaways to voters, cheesehead hats or even candidate debates. Elon Musk is nowhere to be found.

Yet the stakes in the Pennsylvania election this fall are very much the same as they were in Wisconsin last spring: partisan control of the highest court in a crucial presidential swing state.

In November, Pennsylvania voters will decide whether three state Supreme Court justices — all Democrats — should keep their seats for another 10 years on a court that has been at the center of pivotal fights over voting rights, redistricting and elections.

Spending is nowhere near the $100 million spent in Wisconsin — a record amount for a state supreme court race, much of it fueled by groups aligned with billionaires Musk, who briefly worked in President Donald Trump’s Republican administration, and George Soros, a donor to liberal causes.

Even so, both parties in Pennsylvania are pouring in money for campaign fliers, digital and TV ads and get-out-the-vote efforts.

The state’s supreme court has a 5-2 Democratic majority, so an across-the-board loss for Democrats on Nov. 4 could leave the court in a partisan 2-2 stalemate for two years, including through next year’s midterm elections.

Motivating voters for a ‘retention election’

A big difference from Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race earlier this year is that Pennsylvania’s doesn’t feature candidates running against each other. Instead, it’s what is called a retention election, in which voters are asked to vote “yes” or “no” on whether to give the current justices another term. The incumbents aren’t identified by party affiliation.

The traditionally under-the-radar election, with a late-emerging organized campaign by Republicans to defeat the justices, has Democrats worried. Educating their voters and getting them to the polls during an election with major races are top priorities.

“It’s a full campaign,” state Democratic Party Chairman Eugene DePasquale said. “The bigger challenge on that isn’t so much getting people to vote ‘yes.’ It’s just even getting some people to understand what a retention vote is, because this is really the first time it’s ever been heavily contested.”

The three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are backed by the Democratic Party in their bids for retention.

Should all three lose, their seats would become vacant in January and leave the court deadlocked with a 2-2 partisan split until voters fill the open seats in 2027 — unless Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state Senate can agree on temporary fill-in appointees.

Complicating it is that the Senate is controlled by Republicans, who might see an advantage in letting the court remain deadlocked.

That means the court might be unable to settle cases involving voting and election laws through the 2026 midterm elections, when the governor’s office and a handful of contested congressional seats will be on the ballot.

In recent years, the court has made major decisions around voting and elections, necessitated in part by a politically divided and often stalemated state government.

The justices in 2018 threw out a GOP-drawn map of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered and, four years later, again drew the boundaries after a stalemate in government.

The court also turned away GOP challenges to Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law, which became a focal point of Republican efforts to overturn Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Republican justices dissented.