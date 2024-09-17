Ben and Jerry’s launches ice cream campaign for Kamala Harris in Philadelphia

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, better known as ice cream purveyors Ben and Jerry, landed in Philadelphia Monday to launch a campaign to endorse Kamala Harris for president — with ice cream treats.

Working with the political action group MoveOn, they parked an ice cream truck at Franklin Square and handed out free ice cream, while simultaneously encouraging people to register to vote.

They concocted a new flavor for their candidate. Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee is coconut ice cream with swirls of caramel and mixed with star-shaped red, white and blue candy sprinkles.

“They say, ‘Bloom where you’re planted.’ Jerry and I are kind of planted in a freezer. We make ice creams,” said Cohen. “So, we’re making ice cream for Kamala.”