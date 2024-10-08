What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker in New Jersey for the November election, you can still sign up, but you must act soon.

Who can become a poll worker?

To qualify to be a poll worker in the Garden State, you must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in the county where you live. However, Beth Thompson, the executive vice president of the New Jersey Association of Election Officials and the Hunterdon County Board of Elections administrator, said, “Some counties will work with student poll workers if we are short.”

You cannot be a candidate in this November’s election to be eligible to serve as a poll worker.

How do you apply to become a poll worker?

The first step is to contact your local Board of Elections in the county where you live and request a poll worker application.

Once the application is filled out and returned, you will pick a training class to attend, or you will be assigned one, depending on the needs of the specific county.

What’s the deadline to apply?

Thompson said most counties must receive poll worker applications by Oct. 19, but this varies from county to county.