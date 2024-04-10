‘Ask Governor Murphy’ returns to WHYY
The monthly call-in show will air at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will take questions from the public for an hour Wednesday evening during his monthly appearance on “Ask Governor Murphy,” a co-production of WHYY News, WBGO in Newark, New Jersey, and WNYC in New York City.
The program will air at 7 p.m. on WHYY-FM — 90.9 Philadelphia, 89.7 Atlantic City, 90.3 Cape May County and 89.9 southern Ocean County — and stream on WHYY.org.
New Jerseyans can call 844-745-8255 during the program and pose their queries to the governor.
Those interested may also submit questions in advance online.
