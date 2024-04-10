‘Ask Governor Murphy’ returns to WHYY

The monthly call-in show will air at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

Close-up of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy smiling

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton, N.J., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will take questions from the public for an hour Wednesday evening during his monthly appearance on “Ask Governor Murphy,” a co-production of WHYY News, WBGO in Newark, New Jersey, and WNYC in New York City.

The program will air at 7 p.m. on WHYY-FM — 90.9 Philadelphia, 89.7 Atlantic City, 90.3 Cape May County and 89.9 southern Ocean County — and stream on WHYY.org.

New Jerseyans can call 844-745-8255 during the program and pose their queries to the governor.

Those interested may also submit questions in advance online.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate