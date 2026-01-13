From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State address in the Assembly chambers at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Murphy will leave office Jan. 20 when his term ends, and Mikie Sherrill will assume the reins as the state’s chief executive.

“It has been the highest honor of my life to serve as Governor of our great Garden State,” Murphy said in a press release. “As we approach the end of our journey, this is much clear: our state’s future has never been brighter.”

Immediately after Murphy’s address, Republican leaders in the Legislature will deliver their response. It will be streamed live on their YouTube page.