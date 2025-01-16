From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

During his State of the State address Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reflected on his seven years in office, touting New Jersey’s progress toward becoming a stronger and fairer state that is helping residents better prepare for the future.

Immediately after the speech, Republican leaders insisted the number of Garden State residents struggling to make ends meet is on the rise, and that Jersey is actually less prepared to move forward, because the state continues to spend more money than it is taking in.

Ben Dworkin, the director of the Rowan University Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship, believes it’s not surprising that both sides are arguing about which reality is actually taking place in the Garden State.

He said as the governor begins his final year in office, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are jockeying for position.

“They’re looking past this governor. They want to present their argument [and] they want to frame it for their candidates who are going to be running for the governor’s seat,” he said.

Dworkin said before and after the speech, “everybody did this little dance,” with Murphy trying to cement his legacy by reviewing his accomplishments, and Republicans then trying to chip away at it once the address was over.

“Each year each party plays its role, and they try to frame the political landscape for the public in a way that most benefits their candidates in next November’s elections,” he said.