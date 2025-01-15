From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his final State of the State address Monday, reviewing past accomplishments, including raising the minimum wage, and unveiling his priorities for the next 12 months to create what he described as a stronger and fairer Garden State.

The Democratic governor said his top priority is delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan, which is why his administration has provided billions of dollars in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program.

He announced starting this year, as part of first lady Tammy Murphy’s Nurture NJ initiative, a new paid parental leave policy will go into effect for tens of thousands of state workers.

“This will ensure that these workers can continue earning a full salary while caring for a newborn during one of the most crucial stages of development,” he said.

Murphy stressed “while we are providing this new benefit to our state’s public sector workers, we hope that it will become a new norm for all of our state’s workers, in every sector and every industry.”

He also called on lawmakers to reform the state’s zoning and permitting laws to make it easier to build new housing.

“By cutting red tape and easing outdated restrictions, we can build potentially thousands of new, affordable housing units over the next decade,” he said.

The governor said many Garden State residents have expressed concern about Republican President-elect Donald Trump being sworn in. He said once it happens, “I will never back away from partnering with the Trump administration where our priorities align.”

He also promised “just as importantly, I will never back down from defending our New Jersey values — if and when they are tested.”