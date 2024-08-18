From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New Jersey has launched its new ANCHOR property tax relief program. Some Garden State residents will need to take specific action in order to get a direct deposit or check, but many others won’t.

It’s automatic

Jacob Foy, the assistant director of the New Jersey Division of Taxation, said the government dispatched approval letters to approximately 1.5 million Garden State homeowners and renters, who received ANCHOR payments last year.

“If nothing has changed, you don’t even have to take any steps, your application will be automatically filed and your ANCHOR rebate will be issued,” he said. “When we can verify that somebody has been already in our system as eligible, and already appears to be at the same property, we began auto-filing on residents’ behalf.”

Foy said if residents filed for an ANCHOR payment last year but their personal information changed, including banking information or where they live, they need to log on to the ANCHOR website and complete a new application by September 15, 2024.

ANCHOR is three years old. Last year, the program reached about 1.8 million New Jerseyans.