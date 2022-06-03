Why Amazon’s wish to reduce its footprint in N.J. will be challenging

Blundell was among 10 employees who staged a walkout at the facility on Wednesday, protesting what they claim are company plans to transfer employees to Amazon locations further away than originally announced.

New Jersey has been experiencing a high demand for warehouses for several years. According to real estate firm Newmark, tenant demand is high amid a limited amount of land and warehouse space in North and Central Jersey. It also said that South Jersey remains the hottest industrial market within the Metro Philadelphia area, with more than 10 million square feet under construction.

Construction of new warehouses has also brought concerns from residents, like in Lawnside and West Windsor. In March, the Mansfield Township Committee voted to ban new warehouse development.

Any plan to sublease Amazon-owned warehouses faces several challenges, according to Walter Nugent, a professor of fire science at New Jersey City University, who also has a finance background.

On the business side, Nugent suggests that if Amazon has been affected by economic conditions which include high inflation and cost concerns like fuel prices, other businesses are being affected as well.

“There has never been a spike in oil prices like this that did not cause a recession,” he said. “Until fuel prices drop, disposable income will be limited for people to spend at Amazon and all other retailers.”

Then, there are the sizes of some of Amazon’s buildings. Their fulfillment center in Robbinsville, for example, stretches 1.2 million square feet, the size of at least 20 football fields.

“[One] challenge is taking a building that’s as large as these Amazon buildings are, to find one tenant,” he added. “I think [it’s] highly unlikely to get one business that would occupy that space.”

Nugent believes that it will likely take several tenants to fill a space that was designed for Amazon, adding the more tenants there are, the more challenges there will be. For example, safety infrastructure including fire sprinklers and emergency exits would need to be reconfigured.

“When you have multiple floors, you need multiple staircases to get out,” he added. “Once you start subdividing who has access to the stairs, you have to design it in a way that multiple tenants could access that same stairwell.”