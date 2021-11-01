South Jersey warehouse demand jumps again

This story originally appeared in NJ Spotlight News.

More strong demand for warehouse space in South Jersey is eating up land in Burlington County and pushing developers into Camden and Gloucester counties, according to a new report on industrial real estate.

The third-quarter report from the commercial real estate company Newmark said South Jersey saw some of the strongest growth in asking-rents in the Greater Philadelphia market, which also covers southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Rents for warehouses in South Jersey rose to $5.55 a square foot from $5.24 three months earlier while rents for the region’s industrial sector as a whole jumped more than $1 over the last year to $5.95 a square foot, the report said. In a key indicator of demand, the industrial vacancy rate dropped to 4.2% from 4.9% in the second quarter.

South Jersey accounted for two-thirds of the 12.1 million square feet of overall industrial space now under construction across the Greater Philadelphia market.

And “net absorption” — the rate at which buildings become occupied, minus any loss of occupation — surged to its strongest rate since at least 2015, another reflection of strong demand.

Conservationists want state control

The spread of demand through South Jersey is the latest sign that the warehouse boom isn’t letting up anytime soon. “This points to a continued rise in rents and new construction activity in the near term,” the report said.

One conservationist said the data shows it’s time for state authorities to control runaway warehouse development.

“There’s a lot of anecdotal evidence and now increasing documentation of the fact that there’s enormous warehouse development going on, and lots more planned, and this appears to be one of the biggest threats to land use and open space,” said Tom Gilbert, part of a new three-person leadership team at the New Jersey Conservation Foundation. “It’s an issue that we need to get a handle on fast.”