Philadelphia developer has big plans for Atlantic City’s Showboat

As it turns out, the $100 million indoor water park that Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein is pursuing at a former Atlantic City casino was just the start of his efforts to bring family entertainment to the Showboat hotel.

Blatstein has a boatload of other entertainment attractions on the horizon, including a retractable domed outdoor concert hall that can fit 8,000 fans; what he says will be New Jersey’s largest arcade; an outdoor beer garden, and an extension of the Boardwalk to create a sun deck near the sand dunes.

It will add at least $29 million to the amount he plans for the Showboat, which ceased to operate as a casino in 2014.

And amid all this, he resolutely refuses to say if he’s still pursuing an effort launched several years ago to return casino gambling to the Showboat — although the new indoor attractions take up all the space that once was filled with slot machines and gambling tables.

“We’re going to be the first true year-round family resort in Atlantic City,” Blatstein said. “It makes sense to bring all these things together in one spot so that people have a place to go if they’re not just interested in gambling.”