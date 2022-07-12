A four-year deal will give a number of casino workers what they’ve long wanted: a raise.

Nearly all of the workers at Atlantic City’s five biggest casinos voted Monday to ratify new agreements billed by their union as “historic.”

The “yes” vote tally was 99% among members of Unite Here Local 54, the union that has been negotiating a deal since the end of May. More than 6,000 workers at Borgata, Caesar’s, Hard Rock, Harrah’s, and Tropicana are covered by the agreement. An additional 3,000 workers at Bally’s and Ocean Casino Resort are covered through “me-too” agreements.

Raises for workers across all classifications include tipped and non-tipped workers and are retroactive to June 1. The deal also features agreements to fully fund family health care and pension plans, includes new language to protect jobs, and brings improvements to housekeeping workloads.