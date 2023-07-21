The issue union leaders say is part-time worker pay being stuck at $15.50 to start. By comparison, a package delivery driver can earn $40 an hour.

“Come August 1st, if we don’t have an agreement, we are going to be on the side of the road,” said Richard Hooker, secretary treasurer of Teamsters Local 623. “Nothing moves unless the Teamsters move it.”

More than 340,000 UPS workers nationwide are poised to go on strike — the largest in U.S. history since the last UPS strike in 1997.

But the rise of internet shopping and shipping has ballooned the number of packages customers expect to be delivered each day since the 1990s. And the marketing promise of free shipping has accelerated demand while companies still pay those costs for delivery.

While competitors like FedEx have been trying to capture customers from UPS with the threat of the strike, logistics experts say there’s no way the existing system could absorb all of the packages.

UPS delivers about one third of all packages nationwide each day.

“There’s not enough spare capacity in those other networks to pick that up,” said Steve Tracey, a supply chain professor at Penn State University and director of a research center. “So things would slow down. Deliveries would be delayed, packages would not either be able to shipped or would or wouldn’t arrive. And the system would kind of get bogged down in general.”

Labor shortages for truck drivers has meant upward pressure on wages for years, Tracey said.

“There’s a shortage of workers both in fulfillment operations as well as in trucking,” he said.

Philadelphia is a major hub for UPS with operations at the Philadelphia International Airport and ground transportation along Oregon Avenue.

Roughly 45% of the U.S. population is within a 10-hour drive of the Philadelphia region, said Zach Zacharia, a professor and executive director of a supply chain research center at Lehigh University.

“Philadelphia does have a significant role to play as part of the overall UPS hub,” Zacharia said.