It’s been five years since Tameeka Mason has driven a car. The North Camden mother has a driver’s license but doesn’t feel comfortable on the road.

For years, Mason has cobbled together bus rides to go grocery shopping, travel for work, and drop off her son for school events.

But for the past month, Mason has been a frequent rider of a new public transit program, an on-demand shuttle van service known as Camden Loop.

She books a ride on her smartphone, then walks to a virtual bus stop. The mobile app created by technology startup Via leverages an algorithm to match her with fellow riders headed in the same direction and drops her off within 100 feet of her destination.

“I live in North Camden, we don’t have a market. And so I have to go over to the next neighborhood in order to be able to get groceries,” she said. “So the Camden Loop has been helpful.”

Mason even convinced her elderly neighbor who was having trouble with her regular medical transportation provider to use the on-demand service.

“It’s very versatile and it just gives us an opportunity to access all of the services here in the city,” she said.

More than 3,000 rides have been taken since the free pilot began on June 13. Starting July 17, the flat fare for each rider is $2 anywhere within Camden city limits. The service will run Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the first phase of the program.