NJ Transit buses will return to Philly in June

Some NJ Transit riders will no longer need to transfer buses in Camden if they want to continue to Philadelphia.

During an agency board meeting on Friday, Mike Kilcoyne, general manager of bus operations, announced that five routes — 313, 315, 317, 408, 409 — will now stop at 10th and Market streets in Center City, one block from the Greyhound terminal, starting June 25.

NJ Transit officials pulled their buses from the terminal due to safety concerns for customers after the bus company reconfigured the terminal. The five routes have been terminating at the Walter Rand Transportation Center for more than a month since then.

Routes 317, 408, and 409 will go beyond the stop at 6th and Race streets near Independence Mall and continue to Market, Broad, Vine, and 8th streets. Riders can get off at any NJ Transit stop along the route.

The changes are characterized by Kilcoyne as a “full restoration,” adding “they’re all virtually back to where they were.”

“It remains to be seen what our customers would like to see after implementation, which we’ll certainly take under advisement,” he said.

Changes to two routes that run from Cape May — 313, 315 — are being called by Kilcoyne “an enhancement” because they will continue to the 30th Street Station in University City and loops with other lines.

“So they have an additional option to go further into Philly,” he adds.

The news of the buses continuing across the Delaware River is welcomed.

Lillian Hill of Philadelphia was excited when informed that her bus — the 409 — would once again return to Market Street.