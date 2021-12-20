We wrote this story based on responses from readers and listeners like you. From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Robert Bryant is what’s known as a “mega commuter,” traveling more than two hours each way between his home in Burlington County to his job at a dairy plant in Cumberland County. That includes a 90-minute bus trip.

“It mainly starts from Burlington Town Centre. I catch the River Line over here to Camden in order to catch the bus to work,” he said, adding that the many hours spent on public transit is “very taxing.” He spends much of the bus trip listening to sermons and gospel music: Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin are his artists of choice. He also catches up on sleep.

Bryant typically spends 35 minutes on the River Line before transferring to Bus 408 at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden for the rest of his commute to the plant in Vineland.

According to Google Maps, a trip from Burlington to Vineland by car would take an hour with the usual traffic.

How much time would he save if there was a rail line that travels straight south of Camden to Glassboro?

“I would save at least an hour,” said Bryant, who said he doesn’t have a car or access to one.

The Glassboro-Camden Line, first proposed 25 years ago, is slowly becoming a reality, but will not be completed until at least 2027.

The route would start at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden and travel 18 miles south to Glassboro with 12 other stops in between, including Gloucester City, Woodbury, Pitman, and Rowan University — all in about 35 to 40 minutes. That’s compared to a drive that typically would take about 30 minutes, according to Google Maps, or a 51-minute bus trip.