Federal judge upholds New Jersey’s school mask mandate
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
A federal judge in New Jersey has ruled that requiring children to wear masks in school does not violate their first amendment rights, nor is it discriminatory.
U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty issued his decision late Tuesday in a case by a group of parents known as Free NJ Kids that sought to undo Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that was issued weeks before the new school year began. The order required anyone entering a school building in the Garden State to wear a mask.
Free NJ Kids had sought to block any mask mandate in school districts, but amended its lawsuit after Murphy issued his order. Bruce Afran, attorney for the group, argued that a mask mandate would violate a child’s first amendment rights.
But McNulty disagreed. He said the governor’s order “may impinge upon the physical act of speaking,” but it doesn’t make any distinctions based on the message being expressed.
“The EOs are therefore content-neutral,” he wrote.
The judge also noted the government’s interest in opening schools for in-person learning, while keeping people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that in-person learning was superior to remote learning, adding that masks are the most effective way to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
Murphy issued his mask mandate, in part, because of the quickly spreading delta variant, which remains the most dominant strain of the virus in the state.
Saturdays just got more interesting.