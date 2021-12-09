Federal judge upholds New Jersey’s school mask mandate

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A federal judge in New Jersey has ruled that requiring children to wear masks in school does not violate their first amendment rights, nor is it discriminatory.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty issued his decision late Tuesday in a case by a group of parents known as Free NJ Kids that sought to undo Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that was issued weeks before the new school year began. The order required anyone entering a school building in the Garden State to wear a mask.