N.J. coronavirus update: State may have a ‘handful’ of cases of the omicron variant

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials said they are keeping an eye on the omicron variant as the Health Department suspects there may already be more cases in the state.

At his weekly coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said that there were a “handful” of suspected cases under review.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichelli confirmed that the state lab had conducted sequencing on three suspected cases and the results are pending.