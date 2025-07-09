Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is expanding and renovating its busy Center City emergency department this summer, backed by a $28 million gift from the Sidney Kimmel Foundation — a major show of support from one of Philadelphia’s most prominent philanthropic names, the health care giant announced on Wednesday.

Sidney Kimmel was born as the son of a cab driver in Philadelphia during the Great Depression, but the entrepreneur is now a billionaire and film producer in California. The Center City emergency department will be named after his wife, Caroline Kimmel.

Emergency department renovations are expected to cost $19 million, while the remaining funds are earmarked for clinical and translational research at Sidney Kimmel Medical College. Jefferson’s grant funding has tripled over the past decade to $200 million from a variety of sources, including federal sources, corporate donors and individual philanthropists.

Over the past three decades, the Kimmel family has donated more than $150 million to support Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health including supporting the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Jefferson. In 2014, the Kimmels donated $110 million to the medical college — among the largest gifts to a medical school in the nation.

“For Caroline and me, this is the right time, the right project, and the right place to give,” said Sidney Kimmel in a news release. “My heart has always been in Philadelphia, and access to the highest level of care has never been more important.”