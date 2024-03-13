From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jefferson Health is making a big, shiny $762 million bet on Center City Philadelphia.

After four years of construction, Jefferson Health opened its new 18-story medical office tower in Market East, known as the Honickman Center.

The building sits at the corner of 11th and Chestnut Streets and spans 462,000 square feet.

“We’re going to make care more efficient, more customer-focused and will boost collaboration between our physicians,” said Dr. Joseph Cacchione, CEO of Jefferson Health.

It’s a specialty care pavilion, not a hospital, so it won’t keep patients overnight.

Instead, it’s an outpatient care center that offers same-day surgeries, doctor appointments with specialists, and medical infusion visits.

The goal is to make the journey for a patient to get the care they need less burdensome, said its CEO.

“The average patient with chronic illness sees seven physicians,” Dr. Cacchione said. “You could walk a 5K to get to all your appointments at Jefferson. That will change, and we’re very happy about that.”

The concept is to consolidate its operations, including the National Cancer Institute-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, the Digestive Health Institute, Jefferson Transplant Institute, Korman Respiratory Institute and other specialties like cardiovascular, otolaryngology, rheumatology and urology in the same building.