While real estate professionals assure that many former Rite Aid stores are already in prime locations for redevelopment opportunities — such as on a commercial corridor in one of the wealthiest communities in the city — less robust corridors like Market East are still struggling from the retailer pulling out of the market years ago.

Since its closure in May 2022, the former Rite Aid at the corner of 10th and Market Street has been mostly a vacant storefront across from the redeveloped Fashion District in Center City. In October 2023, it was temporarily a Spirit Halloween shop but it is now dark again. The lease for that retail site is expiring in July 2024, according to its lease advertisement on Loopnet.

WHYY News was unable to contact both former Rite Aid landlords for a news interview, but deeds show a narrative history of ownership.

Deeds show that there are several owners on that property in a deal that’s been transferred through inheritances as generational wealth is passed down. The deal is structured where passive income from rent is collected and shared among a group using trusts. But that’s not the only common deal structure, especially for stand-alone suburban properties. In smaller towns – many of which are also losing Rite Aid chain stores – the hit to local tax rolls could be bigger.

“There’s a lot of single ownership [buildings among Rite Aid landlords],” said Lance Marine, managing principal at Winmar Advisory, a real estate brokerage that has handled divesting Rite Aid’s retail portfolio. “It might have been their only asset. A lot of them were inherited. They’re not active investors.”

In general, there’s been pressure for national retailers to pay sky-high rents in urban markets for decades but there’s also dozens of single purpose properties in more suburban communities where local municipalities rely on property taxes more than a city like Philadelphia.

“It’s presenting a genuine struggle for landlords that have to replace rents that might be $40 a foot,” said CBRE’s Gartner. “The replacement tenant might be less than half [that] because that’s where the demand is. There are replacement tenants, some might be small grocery stores, national chains or they might be locals – but they won’t be pharmacies.”

It’s not all doom and gloom either – but it’s going to take initiative from a property owner that’s been largely absent.

“It’s now requiring a landlord that was very passive to have to do something, maybe spend money, maybe divide the space into two or three smaller spaces because that’s more desirable,” Gartner said. “Sometimes we just don’t know until we take it to market, they’re not inherently bad real estate.”

In the meantime, what happens with the tax bills? In short, taxes must be paid like any other property, but the likelihood of appeals is high — such as what’s happening at the Market East Rite Aid.

The property owner at 10th and Market Street still owes $35,000 to the city in property taxes alone last year. But the owner is appealing that determination by arguing the building isn’t worth that much anymore because it’s empty with no ground-floor retail tenant which is a common tactic.

As dozens of communities look to replace shuttered Rite Aid pharmacies this year after its bankruptcy the upcoming auction for Rite Aid leases opens the door to a wider variety of stores – even local boutiques or event spaces.

“A hundred percent. I think that when you eliminate barriers to entry,” said Marine, the national broker. “A deal that doesn’t make sense to sublease for Rite Aid, might make sense to a property owner who has a vacant no tenancy and has a long-term vision.”

There’s still demand for retail storefronts, especially discount stores, but also experiential businesses like car washes or medical offices.

“At one point pharmacies were wildly and aggressively expanding and you saw them on every corner,” Marine said. “Retail is constantly evolving.”

When any national retailer starts divesting dozens of brick-and-mortar stores that are ubiquitous in any community — the difference between a good and bad redevelopment might come down to whether the building owner is local – or not.

In a city like Philadelphia, MPN Realty principal Veronica Blum said there are many building owners who care, and that’s the best-case scenario.

“The more we can have people who are local owners it really does help,” she said. “We explain the economics to landlords so they can underwrite the assets and satisfy their lenders. It doesn’t help anyone to have banks, to have lenders own these assets, it doesn’t help because that’s really hands off.”