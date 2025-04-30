This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Eastwick residents are pushing back against the Trump administration’s cuts to funding meant to help protect the flood-prone neighborhood in Philadelphia.

Just after sunrise Tuesday morning, close to a dozen Eastwick residents boarded a charter bus headed to Washington, where they urged their representatives in Congress to fight for funds to be restored.

“It’s critical that we have that funding,” said Victor Jackson, a longtime resident of Eastwick and vice chair of Eastwick United CDC. “For them to take it away, that’s a setback for us … and we’re not going to accept that.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency terminated a grant to the city for work including flood resilience planning in Eastwick. Some funding to install temporary flood barriers in the neighborhood has also been placed “under review” and paused, said U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.

Pennsylvania State Sen. Anthony Williams, who organized the trip, said Philly’s representatives in Congress should negotiate with the Trump administration and defend the funding.

“It’s not a luxury. It’s not excessive. It’s not wasteful,” Williams said. “It is necessary spending, for taxpayers who pay taxes, to protect the quality of life.”

Williams also wants the federal lawmakers to include the funding in the budget bill Congress is currently crafting.

Scanlon met with the residents when they arrived in Washington. She said her office has been supporting lawsuits against the funding cuts and requesting the Trump administration restore funding, but has not yet been successful.

“We’ve made requests about funding,” Scanlon said. “Where the White House returns calls from Republican senators and members of Congress, they haven’t been so willing to do so on the Democrats’ side.”