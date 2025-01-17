Fetterman was elected to challenge convention. Now, he’s challenging his fellow Democrats

When Democrat John Fetterman got elected to Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, many backers hoped he’d challenge convention and the status quo.

He did and has — just not in the way many had expected.

Fetterman has broken with his party on some policy matters and warmed to President-elect Donald Trump, a man he bashed on the 2024 campaign trail as a “felon” who is “obsessed with revenge.” Fetterman later became the first Senate Democrat to meet with Trump since the election.

In fact, Fetterman has warmed to Trump so much that some in his party are quietly disavowing the man they supported in 2022, when the Pennsylvanian easily won a three-candidate primary and survived a stroke amid a high-pressure campaign to become the only Democrat to flip a Republican Senate seat that year.

Christine Jacobs, who founded Represent PA, an organization to help elect Democratic women to Pennsylvania’s legislature, said the Democrats she’s talking to are both disappointed and concerned by Fetterman’s dalliance with Trump.

Their worry, Jacobs said, is that “Trump can say he’s talking to Democrats like John Fetterman, but it’s not going to change what he does and it’ll end up looking like John Fetterman’s being used.”

Fetterman’s approach is reminding some Democrats of former Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both of whom clashed with their party during President Joe Biden’s term, became political independents and didn’t run for reelection.

Still, Fetterman — who often mocked Manchin during his 2022 Senate run — isn’t the only one adjusting to the new political reality.

Democrats are grappling with election losses across battleground states, including Pennsylvania, that gave Trump and his party control of the White House and Congress. Democrats are weighing how much to challenge Trump and whether to embrace some of his policies as they try to rebuild their coalition.

“I haven’t changed my core values throughout out all this,” Fetterman told KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh on Thursday. But, he said, engaging with Republicans is “one of the reasons why they elected me, they wanted me to do these things.”

Now Pennsylvania’s senior senator, Fetterman had a difficult start to his Senate career. He was diagnosed with auditory processing disorder, a complication from the stroke, and checked himself into the hospital for depression just one month after taking office.

Six weeks later, Fetterman returned to the Senate seemingly transformed — joking with colleagues and shedding his suit-and-tie for the hoodies and shorts that had long been his trademark.

He quickly made waves — for instance, lambasting then-Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., for remaining in office while facing bribery charges. Menendez was convicted last year.

After Hamas attacked Israel, Fetterman became an outspoken supporter of Israel on an issue that had firmly divided Democrats.

Now, Fetterman has become the only Senate Democrat to meet with Trump, after flying to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last weekend. Fetterman said it was only reasonable to meet with the incoming president in what Fetterman has described as a good and honest conversation that lasted for over an hour.

“And I can only see good things emerging from that,” Fetterman told KDKA.

For his part, Trump told the Washington Examiner that they had a “totally fascinating meeting” and that Fetterman is a “commonsense person” and “not liberal or conservative.”

Some Democrats say Fetterman is a smart politician who is acknowledging political reality.